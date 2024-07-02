Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

LOW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.85. 1,227,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

