Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HEFA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 659,661 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

