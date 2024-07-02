Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,130. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

