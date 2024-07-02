Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000.

CNRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $89.34.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

