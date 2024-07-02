Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $835.27. 213,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,934. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

