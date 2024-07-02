Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up about 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,829,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 183,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.69 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.