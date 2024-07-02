Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,376. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.