Everscale Price Tops $0.0543 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $106.98 million and $1.23 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,459,094 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,366,285 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

