Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives $432.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Everest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Everest Group stock opened at $378.28 on Thursday. Everest Group has a one year low of $333.65 and a one year high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.88 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Everest Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.