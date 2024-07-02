EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 53,111 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

EVE Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

