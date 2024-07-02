EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.44. 24,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,131. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $2.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

