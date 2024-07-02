Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS opened at $273.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.63. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $284.77. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,185,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 113,178 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

