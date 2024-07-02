EscoinToken (ELG) Price Hits $1.01

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $124.83 million and $954,199.12 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,042,469 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

