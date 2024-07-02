ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.32

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. ERC20 has a market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $66.32 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,078.80 or 0.99990187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012528 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00076110 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13075089 USD and is up 95.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

