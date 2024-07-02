Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

EQH stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

