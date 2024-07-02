EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 47,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 49,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

EnWave Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 76.52%. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnWave Co. will post 0.001525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

