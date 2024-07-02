Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $21.19. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

