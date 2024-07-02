Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.6 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $21.19. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
About Endeavour Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.