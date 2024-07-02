EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.66. 468,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,778. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.63 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.84 and its 200-day moving average is $311.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.