Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $534.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

