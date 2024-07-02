Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,309,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $1,737,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 125.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

CBOE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.92. 547,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

