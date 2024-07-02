Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,841,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.78 and its 200-day moving average is $360.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

