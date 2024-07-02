Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 462,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 272,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 146,819 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 438,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

