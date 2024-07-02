Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,123. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.91%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.