Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 238,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

