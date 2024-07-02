Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 1,908,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,173. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

