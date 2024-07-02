Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

