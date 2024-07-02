Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVF remained flat at $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,777. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.