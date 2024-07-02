Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ENX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

