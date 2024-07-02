Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

EOS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 86,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,876. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

