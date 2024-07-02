Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance
EOS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 86,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,876. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.