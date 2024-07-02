Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.48. 192,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,873. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.