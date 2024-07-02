Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. 4,174,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

