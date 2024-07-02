Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.62. 2,007,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,795. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

