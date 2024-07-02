Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,097. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.