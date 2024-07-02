Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,203. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

