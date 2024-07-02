Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE PAC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.28. 53,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

