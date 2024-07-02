Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 514 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.
- On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $654.21.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $266.64.
- On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $3,027.50.
- On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $13,337.47.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $7,326.52.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $116.75.
- On Friday, May 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $48.44.
- On Friday, May 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 25 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $605.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $123,795.84.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 119,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,400. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.