Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 514 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $116.75.

On Friday, May 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $48.44.

On Friday, May 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 25 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $605.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $123,795.84.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 119,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,400. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 234.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

