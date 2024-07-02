dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in June

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

