DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Up 4.5%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 4,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 31,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

