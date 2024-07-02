Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,096.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,741.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,230 shares of company stock worth $351,008. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,131. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

