Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.57. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

