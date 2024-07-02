Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

