Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Buys 3,371 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 186,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,256,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

