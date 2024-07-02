Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $99.48

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.48, but opened at $97.04. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $99.16, with a volume of 205,591 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

