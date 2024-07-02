Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.43

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Digital China Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
