Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,412. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 399,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 75.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

