Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $18.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $25.14.
About Deutsche Wohnen
