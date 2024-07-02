Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 116,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,153. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -80.65%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $13,295,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 129.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

