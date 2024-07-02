Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGFree Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIVG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 296,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,779. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

