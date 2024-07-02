Deepwater Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,546 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.62. 140,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,395. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

