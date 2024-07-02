Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 5.4% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.49. The stock had a trading volume of 174,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

